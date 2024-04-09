Graduates should contribute to making India a developed nation: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Guwahati: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 1st convocation of Rabindranath Tagore University at Netaji Subhash Indoor Stadium at Hojai on Monday.

While delivering the convocation address, Kataria who is also the chancellor of the university, underlined the importance of convocation ceremony in students’ life and said, “Convocation ceremony signifies that from now onwards your desire to learn from the field of life should become more intense. You are going to step into a world where along with challenges, there are also infinite possibilities. You have to make a significant contribution to India’s development journey in the coming years.”

Kataria said that Rabindranath Tagore University was established to provide education based on the life and ideals of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Paying his tributes to this multifaceted genius, Kataria said, “Rabindranath Tagore University is a testament to our endeavour in providing education to promote our proud cultural and intellectual heritage.” The Governor said that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was not only a world-renowned poet, litterateur and philosopher, he was also a visionary who breathed new life into Indian cultural consciousness. Gurudev, who created new standards in Indian literature, was truly a guiding light. He asked the students to emulate the life values of Gurudev, who hoisted the flag of Indian literature in the world.”

The Governor congratulated the Vice-Chancellor and all the teachers of the University and appreciated them for making a special identity through their university in the field of education.

Shedding his view on NEP 2020, Kataria said that one of the objectives for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 is to create employment opportunities as well as present a progressive and prosperous nation. The new education policy emphasizes on providing quality education and creating lifelong learning opportunities for all, thereby achieving the goals of full employment, productive employment and dignified labour listed in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. It also broadly outlines the vision of India’s new education system and also inspires to promote the ancient high ideals. He said that he is happy that this education policy, focused on major reforms in higher education which will enable the next generation to be a part of the competition expected in the new digital era.

Addressing the graduates, Kataria said, “Our dream is that India should become a developed country by the year 2047. You not only have immense potential to build a bright future, but you also have favourable conditions at your disposal to act as a catalyst in the nation’s development journey. It is your responsibility to participate wholeheartedly in making this dream come true. For this, you will have to take a pledge that when India completes 100 years of its independence, you have to ensure that the upcoming generations are born in developed India which is happy and prosperous”. He also congratulated the graduates on getting their degrees. It may be noted that in the convocation, 439 undergraduates and 130 postgraduates degrees were awarded in the ceremony.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Amalendu Chakraborty, Director CSIR-North Eastern Institute of Science & Technology Prof. Virendra M.Tiwari, Heads of Departments, faculty members, students and eminent dignitaries attended the convocation, stated a press release.

Also Read: India has given culture and civilization to the world: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria (sentinelassam.com)