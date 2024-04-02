Panel discussion on ‘Futuristic View on Teacher Education and NEP 2020’ organized in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: IQAC, West Guwahati College of Education organized a Panel Discussion on “Futuristic View on Teacher Education and NEP 2020,” recently in the college auditorium.

The programme started with the State Anthem, followed by the felicitation of the esteemed guests. After the felicitation ceremony, a welcome speech was delivered by Dr. Gitanjali Choudhury, Principal of the West Guwahati College of Education. There was a showcase presentation by the College highlighting the various achievements and activities of the College, followed by a showcase of CEAM, which highlighted their achievements.

The delegates were then invited to the dais for the inauguration of the book entitled: “Teacher Education and 21st Century” edited by Dr. Gitanjali Choudhury. A handmade magazine was inaugurated and prepared by D.El.Ed 1st semester. In a proud moment for the institution, the Institutional Excellency Award 2024 was given out and then the Memorandum of Understanding was signed with CEAM. The panel discussion was inaugurated by Dr. V.M.Sasikumar, President, CEAM. The Panel Discussion started with a speech by Dr Neelu Gautam Ghosh, followed by Dr Neeti Dutta, Associate Professor and then Dr Rema Devi, Retired Professor.

The programme was concluded with the Vote of Thanks given by the IQAC co-ordinator Mrs. Barsita Sarkar. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.

