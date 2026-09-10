Green buses, grey areas: Guwahati commuters question uneven traffic enforcement

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Rules meant to keep traffic orderly and ensure road safety appear to be losing ground on Guwahati’s increasingly congested roads, with commuters questioning whether lane discipline is being enforced uniformly, particularly in the case of the city’s green buses.

The issue has drawn attention to the prescribed requirement for buses to maintain the left side of the carriageway, amid complaints of vehicles switching lanes indiscriminately, violating signals, making unauthorised U-turns and obstructing traffic. Commuters said such violations were not limited to green buses and that a wider breakdown of traffic discipline was visible across the city.

Residents also questioned the effectiveness of enforcement, alleging that violations often took place in the presence of traffic personnel without prompt action.

“There are no rules in Guwahati; everyone makes their own rules,” said Arun Nath, pointing to wrong-side driving, signal jumping, roadside stalls, unauthorised parking and rampant honking. He said commuters who strictly followed traffic rules often found themselves at a disadvantage in reaching their destinations on time.

Another commuter pointed to the stretch below the Dispur flyover, near a traffic signal, where vehicles allegedly used a break in the median to make U-turns from a prohibited direction despite a clearly displayed no-U-turn sign.

“What is more concerning is that I have even seen policemen doing it a couple of times,” the resident said, adding that the location is barely 50 metres from the Assam Legislative Assembly complex.

Another resident alleged that traffic enforcement was disproportionately focused on ordinary motorists. “Rules are only for common people, and these uniform people only make fines for common people,” the resident said, questioning why green buses and other vehicles allegedly violating rules appeared to move without fear of penalties.

The criticism has also extended to the traffic administration, with commuters alleging that major bottlenecks were not being adequately addressed during peak hours.

“Clueless traffic administration. Traffic bottlenecks are not noticed by Guwahati traffic cops,” said Avinash Baruah, comparing Guwahati’s traffic management with Mumbai, where, he said, traffic personnel were more visible and active during peak hours.

The growing public criticism raises a larger question: Is Guwahati’s traffic enforcement keeping pace with the city’s expanding public transport network and rising vehicular pressure?

The Traffic Department’s response to the alleged violations, enforcement of lane discipline by green buses, action against unauthorised U-turns and the presence of personnel at identified traffic bottlenecks will be crucial in determining whether the rules are being enforced uniformly across the city.

For commuters, the concern is no longer merely about green buses. It is about whether traffic rules apply equally to everyone on Guwahati’s roads.

Also Read: Assam Transport Department Seizes over 50 Green City Buses