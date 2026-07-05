Green City Bus Driver Arrested After Fatal Road Accident Kills Two Youths in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The driver of a Green City Bus involved in a fatal road accident that claimed the lives of two youths in the city was arrested by police on Saturday.

The driver, identified as Nabin Das, was taken into custody following the registration of a case at Panbazar Police Station after the victim’s family lodged a formal complaint seeking stringent action for alleged rash and negligent driving.

According to the complaint filed by Dipjon Boro, father of 19-year-old Akash Boro, the accident occurred at around 4.30 pm on July 3 on MG Road near Riverside, opposite ICICI Bank at Fancy Bazar.

The FIR stated that Akash was travelling as a pillion rider on a Honda Activa scooter bearing registration number AS01 GJ 6191, which was being ridden by his friend Jyotirmoy Das. The two were travelling from Machkhowa towards Panbazar when the Green City Bus, registered as AS01 UC 0624, allegedly hit their scooter from behind.

The impact of the collision left both youths critically injured. Akash reportedly came under the wheels of the bus and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead. Jyotirmoy Das sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries the same night.

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