Assam Police Seize Two Trucks Carrying 74 Cattle in Doomdooma, Three Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: In a major late-night operation, the Doomdooma and Makum police jointly seized two trucks carrying 74 cattle that were allegedly being transported illegally. The special operation was conducted under the leadership of the sub-divisional police officers of Doomdooma and Makum.

Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a checkpoint on the Raidang–Bapujan road along the Doomdooma bypass at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday. During the search, two trucks loaded with cattle were intercepted. Truck No. AS23DC6368 was found carrying 33 cattle, while Truck No. AS01SC2586 was carrying 41 cattle, bringing the total number of rescued animals to 74.

During the operation, the police arrested Farooq Khan and Sahil Babu, both residents of No. 8, Sookerating, Doomdooma, along with truck driver Barshad Panikar, a resident of Shantipur in Raidang. However, several other members of the alleged cattle smuggling network managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

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