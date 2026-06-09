Green Runway Assam 2026 Promotes Eco-Friendly Fashion in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Green Runway Assam 2026, themed "Fashioning a Greener Future," was held at Nehru Park in Guwahati to mark World Environment Day and promote sustainable living through fashion.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, and witnessed participation from around 200 guests and invitees.

Organisers expressed gratitude to supporting officials and sponsors for enabling the initiative, which highlighted eco-conscious fashion and environmental awareness. Speeches by Dr B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, and retired IAS officer Swapnanil Barua stressed the importance of sustainability.

A total of 21 models, along with showstopper Moon Das, showcased sustainable fashion collections designed by Meghna Rai Medhi and Papli Gogoi. The event also featured bamboo and fusion jewellery, live musical performances, and was coordinated by multiple production and creative teams.

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