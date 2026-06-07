World Environment Day programme in Jagun calls for conservation and greener future

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Amid growing concerns over shrinking forests, biodiversity loss and increasing human pressure on natural ecosystems, speakers at a World Environment Day programme earlier on Friday afternoon in Jagun called for urgent collective action to enhance green cover and safeguard rapidly depleting natural resources for future generations. The daylong observance was organised by the Jagun Swarnashakha Sahitya Sabha in collaboration with the Jagun Range Forest Office and hosted by Jagun Public Higher Secondary School. A symbolic plantation drive involving twelve distinguished personalities was conducted as part of the celebration.

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