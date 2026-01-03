Growth Built on Debt, not Development: MLA Akhil Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Assam government, questioning Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claims of rapid economic growth and improved financial health of the state.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the state government has presented a misleading picture of Assam’s economic progress over the past decade.

Gogoi said the Chief Minister has repeatedly claimed that Assam is among the top ten states economically and has achieved a growth rate of 45 percent. However, he alleged that these claims rely on selective data and outdated financial years. According to Gogoi, the government continues to highlight figures from the 2019–20 financial year, even though Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s effective tenure began in 2021–22.

“The government is showcasing growth from a period that predates the present Chief Minister’s administration. This is a deliberate attempt to distort facts,” Gogoi said.

Citing official figures, Gogoi stated that Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) stood at Rs 4,10,723.56 crore in 2021–22 and rose to Rs 6,43,666.69 crore by 2024–25. While the Chief Minister has described this as a 45 percent growth, Gogoi argued that the increase was largely driven by borrowing rather than genuine economic expansion.

He further claimed that during Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tenure, the state’s total debt rose to Rs 77,983.2 crore over four years as of March 31, with Rs 88,274 crore borrowed during his four-year term. “While income growth is projected at 45 percent, Assam’s debt has increased by nearly 98 percent,” Gogoi alleged.

Questioning claims of rising per capita income, Gogoi noted that Assam’s per capita income increased from Rs 61,657 in 2021 to Rs 85,988 in 2024–25, which he described as modest compared to states like Goa, where per capita income exceeds Rs 5.65 lakh.

Highlighting social indicators, Gogoi said Assam continues to perform poorly in several key areas. He claimed the state ranks fourth nationally in poverty levels, fourth from the bottom in average life expectancy, fifth in maternal mortality, and third in child mortality. Assam also ranks among the lowest states in per capita income, electricity availability, mobile penetration, and sustainable development indicators, he added.

On inflation and power tariffs, Gogoi alleged that Assam is among the states with higher price rise and electricity tariff increases, while remaining one of the states with the lowest power availability.

“Contrary to the Chief Minister’s claims, Assam’s economic condition is weak. Growth has been fuelled by loans, not by sustainable development,” Gogoi said, accusing the government of indulging in “economic showmanship”.

Referring to the Orunodoi welfare scheme, Gogoi argued that if people in Assam had sufficient income, the government would not need to provide Rs 1,250 as monthly assistance. He claimed the scheme sustains the rural economy, including small grocery shops, and alleged that borrowed funds are being used for revenue expenditure instead of long-term capital investment.

Gogoi further alleged that the government’s welfare announcements are driven by fear of electoral defeat and the growing unity among opposition parties.

