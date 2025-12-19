SIT Files Case Against MLA Akhil Gogoi for Misuse of Zubeen Garg Charge Sheet

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The SIT probing the death of Zubeen Garg today filed a case against MLA Akhil Gogoi for illegal use and misinterpretation of the charges against the accused in the charge sheet submitted at the CJM court on December 12. The case (13/2025) has been filed against Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi for offences under Sections 236, 238, 240, 221, and 353 of BNS at Crime Branch, Guwahati. The case was lodged by SIT’s chief investigating officer, Rosie Kalita, against Gogoi for illegally using the charge sheet filed in the Zubeen death case and for misinterpreting the charges contained in the charge sheet. The SIT had filed a voluminous charge sheet in the probe into Zubeen’s death before the CJM Court on December 12.

