Growth of autonomous councils will lead to holistic development of state: Assam Governor

GUWAHATI: The two-day conference of the autonomous councils came to an end today as Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the valedictory session held at the Assam Legislative Assembly as the Chief Guest and said that the conference will go a long way in uniting the diverse communities of the state living in the autonomous council areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said that it was a humble step by the Assam Legislative Assembly to organise the conference of the autonomous councils of the state for the first time. “I am heartened by the initiative undertaken by the House, as it serves to unite the diverse communities of the state. The development of these communities is pivotal, as their progress will undoubtedly contribute to the holistic development of our state as well as the country.”.

The governor said that organising the conference with the leaders of the autonomous councils in attendance is a very appreciable step. It will also help in spreading awareness about the spirit associated with the establishment of autonomous councils. The conference has also helped in reorienting different functionaries of the autonomous councils about their legislative, administrative, and financial powers. The conference has also acted as a learning curve for different stakeholders about the provisions of the Autonomous Councils Act. The Governor also said that the outcome of the conference would help in a decisive way in achieving the objectives of the autonomous councils, i.e., the social, economic, academic, and cultural advancement of the scheduled demographic entities in the autonomous council areas.

The Governor also congratulated Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, for his leadership in bringing together the elected representatives of the autonomous councils of Assam on a common platform to discuss the issues that are intrinsically associated with them. The governor, at the same time, assured his assistance in every possible way for the development of the autonomous councils.

Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, Education and Tribal Welfare, etc., Minister of Assam Government Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Deputy Speaker of ALA Dr. Numal Momin, along with a host of other dignitaries, attended the valedictory session, a press release said.

