NEP has potential to rediscover India’s inherent academic prowess: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the North Eastern and Eastern Zone Vice Chancellors' Conference on Implementation of NEP 2020, which was organised by Pragjyotishpur University in collaboration with the UGC, at a city hotel here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said, "The first education policy of the 21st century, NEP 2020, aims to comprehensively reform our nation's education system from primary to higher education levels. Aiming at value-based education, skill development, and the integration of digital technology, NEP 2020 promises to usher in a new era of educational excellence."

The governor also said that the nation's future depends on its ability to provide quality higher education to the youth. Therefore, the Government of India has introduced and subsequently implemented the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) to provide more inclusive, holistic, and quality education. This is a policy made for the future that will promote the human resources development and progress of the nation. Therefore, everyone needs to work with full dedication for the implementation and adaptation of this policy, Kataria exhorted.

The governor also added that the aim of education in ancient India was not only the acquisition of knowledge but also the complete realisation and liberation of the self. The world-class institutions of ancient India, such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, and Vallabhi, set the highest standards of teaching and research across diverse disciplines and host scholars and students from across the world. "It is important that we respect this tradition and our rich academic heritage and work towards propagating it. To bring this point home, an Indian Knowledge System Centre should be established in each university and higher educational institution with the aim of reviving India's vitality in education, the governor added.

Kataria also said that to implement the new education policy, the universities will have to focus on education and research in cutting-edge technical areas. He also said that researchers should also pay special attention to inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary dimensions with the scope of addressing relevant issues grappling with society.

The Education Minister of Meghalaya, Rakkam A. Sangma, and the Chairman of UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, also spoke on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University, Prof. Smriti Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellors and representatives of the North-East and Eastern Region, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present at the conference, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam Holds Conference to Empower Autonomous Councils for Tribal Development

Also Watch: