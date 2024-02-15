GRP arrests one with fake gold at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Government Railway Police (GRP) of Guwahati Railway Station was able to arrest one with a 475-gram piece of fake gold. According to sources, the was arrested from Train no 22504 DN Vivek Express, Coach number A-1 seat no 21 on platform number 3 of the Guwahati Railway Station. He was identified as Accd Pitchakannu aged 36 years of Thiruvali Amman Kovil village under Nanguneri Police station of Tirunelveli district of Tamilnadu.

