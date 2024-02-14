Assam: Gold biscuits worth Rs 2.3 crore seized on Indo-Bangladesh border at Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Golokganj police of Dhubri, acting on a tip-off, retrieved gold biscuits worth about Rs 1.5 crore from two traffickers in the Naliya area near the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Dhubri district on Tuesday.

A police team led by Golakganj Police Station’s officer in charge, Debajit Kalita, detained an e-rickshaw in the Naliya area on the basis of a tip-off, and they were able to seize 20 gold biscuits from two gold traffickers.

The two gold traffickers were to sell the 20 gold biscuits to a Golakganj resident.

Two gold traffickers, identified as Sona Ullah Sikdar, a resident of Bhogdanga Faskar Kuti, and Taijul Ali, a resident of Naliya on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Golokganj of Dhubri district. When contacted, Dhubri Superintendent of Police, Nabin Singh, said that the seized gold was estimated to be worth about Rs 2.3 crore.

“Beside this, two more money lenders were also arrested by Dhubri police from the area under Dhubri Police Station today. We are out against gambling, trans-border cattle smugglers, including cattle, drug traffickers, and money lenders. I hope many such seizures and arrests will be made in the days to come,” Singh added.

Also read: Border Security Force seizes gold biscuits from Indo-Bangladesh international border