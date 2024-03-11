GRP in Guwahati makes major heroin seizures in ongoing drive against drugs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Government Railway Police have achieved substantial success with significant heroin seizures in separate incidents in Guwahati. The ongoing battle against drug-related crimes has seen vigilant checks and diligent efforts yield positive results.

In the early hours of 5:20 AM today, authorities conducted thorough inspections on Train No. 22502 DN, the SMVT Bengaluru Express, at Guwahati Railway Station. The outcome of the inspection revealed a shocking discovery of 21 packets of suspected heroin, commonly known as brown sugar, meticulously concealed within soap cases. The contraband, weighing a total of 264 grams, was found abandoned in the general coach of the train.

Simultaneously, commendable efforts by the Government Railway Police (GRP) resulted in another significant seizure. While conducting routine checks at Platform No. 4 of Kamakhya Railway Station, authorities apprehended Wahidur Rahman, a resident of Thoubal District, Manipur. Rahman was found in possession of two packets of suspected heroin, with a collective weight of 27 grams.

