GRP Seizes Nearly 1 kg of Suspected Gold Worth Rs 1.53 Crore at Kamakhya Junction

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Government Railway Police (GRP) seized around 978.65 grams of suspected gold, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 1.53 crore, during a routine checking operation at Kamakhya Railway Junction in Guwahati.

Police reportedly stopped a passenger during regular checks on the platform after becoming suspicious of his movements. A subsequent search of his bag led to the recovery of the suspected gold.

The passenger was identified as Arif Mohammad, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal. According to police, the recovered gold weighed approximately 978.65 grams and had an estimated market value of around Rs 1.53 crore.

Mohammad reportedly failed to produce valid documents establishing the legal source or possession of the gold.

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