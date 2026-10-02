GST conducts raids on two electrical businesses in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, conducted raids at two electrical goods businesses in Lakhtakiya, Guwahati, on Thursday as part of an investigation into suspected tax evasion.

The raids were carried out at M/S Paras Electrical, owned by Sanjay Jain, and M/S Golden Electrical Co., owned by Subhas Kumar Pirojiwal. Both businesses deal in electrical items. During preliminary investigations, the officials detected several discrepancies in the GST profiles of the two businesses. The investigation team examined documents and books of accounts and also verified the stock of goods at the premises.

According to the preliminary findings, total tax evasion amounting to Rs 1.52 crore was detected in the two cases. Of this, Rs 95 lakh was realised on the spot, while the taxpayers were given one week to deposit the remaining amount. The department stated that the electrical goods sector had instances of businesses purchasing and selling goods without issuing invoices, leading to tax evasion.

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