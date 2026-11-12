GST Investigation Reveals Extensive Tax Evasion Across Multiple Business Entities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major case of alleged tax evasion has come to light following an investigation by the GST team, which has detected several discrepancies in the financial and tax records of multiple business entities.

According to preliminary findings, Naveen Kumar Gupta has so far failed to furnish sufficient documents sought by the investigating team. Meanwhile, two other partners, Anil Kumar Agarwal and Bimal Kumar Agarwal, are reportedly absconding. The GST team has once again summoned both of them to appear before the investigators.

The investigating team is also examining the possibility of invoking arrest provisions under the GST law as the probe progresses.

During the investigation, the GST team identified 12 business entities in which Naveen Kumar Gupta is either a director or partner. These include: Maa Kamakhya Coke Industries (Trading), Maa Kamakhya Coke Industries (Manufacturing), Mahalaxmi Mining Private Limited, Mahalaxmi Continental Limited - Assam, Mahalaxmi Continental Limited - West Bengal, Mahalaxmi Wellman Fuel Private Limited, Mahalaxmi Associates, Mahalaxmi Associates Pvt Ltd, Coal Pulz Private Limited, Mahalaxmi Ennore Coke & Power Private Limited - West Bengal, Mahalaxmi Wellman Fuel Private Limited - West Bengal, and M/s Maha Laxmi Traders - Uttar Pradesh.