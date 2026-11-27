STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, launched a raid at the business premises of Rianshi Developers Pvt. Ltd. at Zoo Road in Guwahati on Wednesday over suspected tax evasion.

The operation was underway at Rianshi World, located on the first floor at Sunderpur, Zoo Road. The company operates in the real estate development sector and constructs residential flats. Its directors are Neha Bajaj and Kishan Bajaj.

Preliminary investigations reportedly indicated substantial tax evasion by the company. Officials were examining allegations that the firm had claimed input tax credit (ITC) to discharge its tax liabilities despite restrictions on such claims by real estate developers, and had understated its actual turnover to pay less tax to the government.

The enforcement unit has reportedly stepped up scrutiny of the real estate sector in Assam amid concerns over alleged tax evasion through such practices.