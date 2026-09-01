GST team raids steel scrap firm in Assam's Silchar over alleged fake ITC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, conducted a raid at the business premises of M/S SJMA Kamakhya Steel Pvt. Ltd. in Silchar in connection with suspected tax irregularities. The taxpayer, which deals in scrap, reportedly sourced a significant portion of the material from Manipur and Mizoram. The company’s proprietors were identified as Sudhir Ramsagar Choudhary and Sanjay Jaiswal.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that the taxpayer had allegedly availed of fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to more than Rs 5 crore. The investigation team examined business documents and records as part of the ongoing probe.

The raid was reportedly the sixth operation conducted by the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit in the Barak Valley over the past week. The department indicated that further raids would be conducted in the region in the coming days.

Also Read: Assam: GST Crackdown in Barak Valley Recovers ₹2.25 Crore From Rubber Sector