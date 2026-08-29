Assam: GST Crackdown in Barak Valley Recovers ₹2.25 Crore From Rubber Sector

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In the four days of enforcement operations conducted by the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit (GIEU), Assam, in the rubber business sector in the Barak Valley, approximately Rs 2.25 crore has been realised in GST liabilities.

According to sources from the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, an additional amount of approximately Rs 3 crore is likely to be realised shortly from the rubber business sector.

The GST operation covered the Barak Valley region with the active assistance of officers from the Karimganj unit, the Silchar unit and the Hailakandi unit.

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