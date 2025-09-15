GU PGSU Creates Largest-Ever Portrait of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika as Centenary Tribute

A correspondent

Guwahati: As part of the Birth Centenary Celebrations of legendary singer-composer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Gauhati University witnessed a historic tribute with the unveiling of the largest-ever portrait of the icon. The 52 × 40 feet artwork was created under the initiative of Naimisha Saikia, Assistant General Secretary of the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU). Naimisha Saikia said, “The 'Bindute Sindhu' programme was organized in order to pay tribute to Sudhakontho Dr.Bhupen Hazarika as part of his birth centenary celebration. The programme included singing of 'Jilikabo Luitore Par' by 100 students of the university in the morning,followed by singing competition on Dr.Bhupen Hazarika's songs and the main attraction was creating his largest portrait ever." The making of the art saw the collaborative efforts of three talented artists, Nirjuraj Das, Sankar Sarma, and Chayanav Kashyap, who brought this gigantic piece of art to life. The Gauhati University fraternity and people from all over Assam have showered appreciation on this initiative, celebrating the legend's enduring legacy.

As per the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, this portrait is recognized as the largest ever recorded portrait of 'Sudhakontho'. This remarkable feat is a testament to Dr. Hazarika's impact on the world of music and art. His contributions to Indian art and literature have been profound, promoting cultural integration and national unity. Notably, Dr.Bhupen Hazarika's companion Kamal Kumar Kataki, Monjula Hazarika, GU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta were present in the programme.

