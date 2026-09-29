GU student death case: Accused sent to eight-day police custody

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ashik Ali, who was arrested in connection with the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria at a homestay in Garal, was remanded in eight-day police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Monday.

The development came as Azara Police intensified their probe into the circumstances surrounding Nimisha's death and examined the suspected role of a homestay employee.

According to sources, Mitu Ali, an employee of Rudra's Kitchen Homestay and a resident of Baihata Chariali, was detained and questioned by police over his alleged links with Ashik. Investigators were examining whether Mitu had facilitated Ashik's visits to the homestay, where Nimisha had reportedly stayed with him on several occasions.

Sources further said that police were also examining Mitu's presence in Room No. 10, where Ashik and Nimisha were staying, on the night of the incident. Investigators were looking into allegations that Ashik and Nimisha had consumed alcohol before returning to the room and that Mitu later supplied Ashik with more alcohol.

Mobile phone data and other digital evidence recovered from Mitu were also being scrutinised. Sources said photographs and videos recorded around the time of the incident were found on his phone.

Ashik was booked under Azara Police Station Case No. 141/26.

Meanwhile, four others, including Mitu Ali, were also detained in connection with the case. Police were examining their individual roles and whether they had any prior knowledge of the alleged crime.

Nimisha's Instagram account also came under scrutiny after her posts, including photographs and reels, reportedly disappeared. The circumstances surrounding their removal remained unclear.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Bolin Deori said, "The investigation is currently underway. Nimisha was found bleeding from the mouth and nose, and injury marks were also found on her body. So, it is something like 'murder' in our inquiry."

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