GU student death case: If he is guilty, he should be punished, says Ashik Ali’s parents

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The parents of Ashiq Ali, who was arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, have spoken publicly for the first time, saying their son should face punishment if found guilty and urging police to investigate whether others were involved.

Ali is currently being held at Gorchuk Police Station. His mother said Nimisha had visited their home once during Eid with Ali, after which the family became aware of their relationship. She said the family had opposed the relationship because of differences in their religious backgrounds and social circumstances.

"We told her that we are from a Muslim family while she belonged to a Hindu family. We are poor people and felt that our families and society would not accept the relationship," she said.

The woman, however, said Ali should face legal consequences if investigators establish his involvement in Nimisha's death. Referring to reports that Nimisha had called her mother during the night and spoken about being assaulted, she said police should also identify and take action against anyone else involved.

"If my son is guilty, he should face action. But if there were other people involved, the police must identify them as well and take appropriate action," she said. Ali's father said he was not at home when the incident occurred. He said his son had been unwell and was resting at home earlier that day before informing his mother that he was going out to meet someone in the evening. Ali did not return home, he said. The family later learnt that Ali and Nimisha had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly five years. His father said the family had objected to the relationship after learning about it and reiterated that his son should be punished according to law if found guilty.

The homestay where the incident allegedly occurred has also come under scrutiny. Police are examining allegations that the establishment was being operated without complying with applicable rules. Apart from Ashik Ali, four more people have been detained. They are Jayanta Chaki (52) of Geetanagar, Bipul Bailung (51) of Sibsagar, Pranjal Basumatary of Karbi Anglong and Nitul Ali of Baihata Chariali.

The investigation into Nimisha's death is continuing.

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