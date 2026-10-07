GU student death case: Escaping accused Ashik Ali shot at, injured

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ashik Ali, the prime accused in the alleged murder of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria at a homestay, sustained two bullet injuries to his right leg after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody early on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am while police were taking Ali from Dharapur to Azara. Police subsequently took him to the Garal Primary Health Centre (PHC) before shifting him to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he remained under treatment.

Speaking to the media, GMCH Superintendent Dr. Devajit Choudhury said Ali, 26, reached the hospital at around 5.30 am. Examination found two bullet wounds, both on his right leg. One injury was near the right knee, with the bullet entering from the rear and exiting to the front, causing a minor injury or fracture to the femur. The other bullet passed through the right ankle, entering from the outer side and exiting through the inner side.

Choudhury said Ali's major blood vessels and nerves had not been affected and that his condition was not dangerous. He was admitted to the Orthopaedics Ward after doctors applied a plaster cast. He would also receive treatment to prevent infection, with further examinations, including a Doppler scan, to be conducted if necessary. Medical examinations, including an ultrasound and CT scan, found no other injuries or underlying illnesses, Choudhury said. He added that no signs of drug addiction had been detected, although no specific tests for drug addiction had been conducted.

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