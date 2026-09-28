Guwahati: Students Union hold candlelight vigil seeking justice for Nimisha Thakuria

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Dharapur Students' Union organised a candlelight vigil on Sunday demanding justice for Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, whose death at a homestay in Garal near Dharapur under Jalukbari LAC has triggered protests and concern.

Participants lit candles and paid tribute to Nimisha while demanding a fair and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. They also sought strict legal action against anyone found responsible after completion of the investigation.

Nimisha, a 22-year-old sociology student of Gauhati University, was found unconscious at a homestay in the Garal area and was later declared dead at a hospital. Police detained Ashiq Ali in connection with the incident and continued to investigate the circumstances leading to her death.

According to reports, the detained youth claimed that Nimisha had died by suicide. Police, however, were examining the circumstances and available evidence to establish what had happened. Reports also mentioned injury marks on her body, while Nimisha's family alleged assault and demanded a thorough investigation.

The incident also prompted protests by students and residents, who demanded that all aspects of the case be examined and the circumstances surrounding Nimisha's death brought to light.

Members of the Dharapur Students' Union said the vigil was organised to stand with Nimisha's family and demand that the circumstances of her death be properly investigated. They urged the police and administration to examine forensic findings, witness statements and other available evidence before reaching any conclusion on the cause of death. The vigil ended with participants observing silence in memory of Nimisha and reiterating their demand for justice in accordance with law.

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