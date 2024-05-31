Gujarat officials study implementation of NGDRS in Assam

Guwahati: A group of six officers of the Registration Department, Government of Gujarat, R.D. Bhatt, B.S. Barad, Sandip Savani, Mahendra Choudhury, Satish Kalathiya, and Hardik Patel, visited Assam to study the implementation of the NGDRS (National Generic Document Registration System). The team arrived in Assam on May 26. This evening, the team paid a courtesy visit to Dr. Ravi Kota, Assam Chief Secretary, and discussed the implementation of NGDRS in Gujarat in line with Assam.

During the visit, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, was also present.

Earlier, the team witnessed the implementation of NGDRS in Assam by visiting the Deputy Registrar Office and Senior Sub-Registrar Office at Kamrup Metro and Kamrup, Amingaon, respectively. The team had also been given a detailed presentation on NGDRS by the Revenue and DM Department and NIC, Assam. The team left Assam on May 30, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam: Major change in land registry system initiated (sentinelassam.com)