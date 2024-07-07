Gun and cash stolen from parked car in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Valuable items, including a gun with live rounds and cash, were stolen from the vehicle of a businessman parked in the Survey locality of the city on Saturday. The items were stolen from the vehicle of Wasim Hazarika, who had left the car briefly to visit his friend in a hotel nearby. After returning, he discovers that one of the windows of his car was broken and his.32 pistol with 7 live rounds, Rs 26,000 in cash, and several important documents were missing. Meanwhile, after receiving information regarding the incident, the city police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

