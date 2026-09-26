Gunotsav 2027: Schools asked to ensure records, infrastructure & academic readiness

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The seventh round of Gunotsav 2027 will be conducted across Assam from January 19 to February 5, 2027, following approval from the Assam government.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has directed schools to make necessary preparations for the smooth and effective conduct of Gunotsav.

As part of the preparations, schools have been asked to ensure that all records and registers are updated and readily available. Academic activities are to be strengthened with emphasis on competency-based learning, student assessment and learning outcomes. Schools have also been instructed to provide students with practice in filling OMR sheets.

Authorities have been asked to take steps to improve student attendance and work towards ensuring 100 per cent attendance during the assessment period.

Schools have also been directed to ensure cleanliness and hygiene, proper classroom arrangements, safe drinking water and functional toilet facilities. Teacher and student records, library registers, biodiversity registers and records relating to observance of various important days are also to be properly maintained.

School Management Committee/School Management and Development Committee members, parents and the local community have asked to participate in school preparation and improvement.

Also Read: Assam Revises Gunotsav 2027 Schedule; School Evaluations to Start January 19