STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of 110 Class XII science students from Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School, Guwahati, visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on November 23 for an interactive science demonstration under the 'Pandit Hemchandra Mission for Popularization of Science and Assamese Culture'.

The Outreach Education Section of IIT Guwahati organised the visit. The project operates under the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS), with Prof Uday Shanker Dixit as Principal Investigator and Profs Sukanya Sharma and Lalit Mohan Pandey as Co-Investigators. The Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Charitable Foundation supports the initiative.

Dr Naba Goswami, chairman of the foundation, and Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Honorary Fellow of the project and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kamrup Metro, attended the programme.

Addressing the students, Dr Mahanta emphasised hard work, perseverance and dedication, urging them to remain connected to their language, cultural heritage and identity while pursuing their professional ambitions. He also highlighted Pandit Hemchandra Goswami's contributions to Assamese language and literature. Dr Naba Goswami interacted with the students and discussed career opportunities, responsibilities and commitments in the medical profession.

Dr Faladrum Sharma, Project Officer of the mission, conducted a hands-on demonstration of scientific gadgets and experiments to explain basic scientific principles and their practical applications. The students participated in experiments, answered multiple-choice questions and discussed the concepts behind the demonstrations. IIT Guwahati staff member Kalyan Boro and CIKS intern Angshumita Goswami assisted in conducting the session.

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