Japan varsity team explores rural development initiatives at IIT-Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation of students and faculty members from Japan's University of Tsukuba concluded a week-long exposure and field-learning visit to IIT Guwahati on Friday under the DOJO Programme, a global multicultural co-learning and social innovation initiative. The visit began on November 7 and ended with a tour of Guwahati city.

During the visit, the delegation studied the socio-economic and cultural landscape of Northeast India and learnt about technology-led rural development initiatives of the School of Agro and Rural Technology (SART), IIT Guwahati.

The students were introduced to projects supported by HDFC Bank Parivartan, including agrivoltaics, herbal value chain development and bioeconomy initiatives aimed at promoting rural livelihoods and entrepreneurship. They visited the freeze-drying facility, saw value-added products developed under the projects and learnt about rural livelihood technologies at the RuTAG facility.

Field visits included the Ecosafe Plant at Khetri and an immersion visit to Boko, where the delegation saw the agrivoltaics project, a moringa nursery and a dairy processing unit.

The visitors interacted with local farmers about their farming practices, experiences and the benefits of the project interventions. They also met pearl farmers from Nagaon and learnt about freshwater pearl cultivation and its livelihood potential.