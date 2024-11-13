Guwahati: 10,000 Yaba Tablets, Heroin Seized In Hatigaon; 5 Arrested

GUWAHATI: Assam police seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 11 grams of suspected heroin hidden inside five soap boxes during a raid at the Central Guest House in Naharoni Path, Hatigaon, on the night of November 12.

The EGPD team from Dispur Police Station conducted the operation, which resulted in the arrest of five drug traffickers.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Md Hasu Miya (45) from Sarthebari, Amina Khatun (40) from Bilasipara, Akmal Hussain (27) from Patharkandi, and Yeahiya Ahmed (24) from Karimganj.

Additionally, the police have also recovered four mobile phones and Rs 5,000 in cash, further linking the suspects to illicit activities.