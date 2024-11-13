Guwahati Police Arrests Man Posing As CBI Officer

GUWAHATI: A man was arrested by the Basistha Police in Guwahati for fraudulently posing as the Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and demanding money from people.

The apprehended individual has been identified as 40-year-old Prasanta Bordoloi, a resident of Bhurbandha, Satobari in Morigaon who was caught near Nakshatra Hotel in the city's Beltola area yesterday.

The modus operandi of the fraudster involved using a fake CBI identity card to deceive several individuals into giving him money under false pretences.

The cops have seized two mobile phones and the fake ID cards used by the suspect. An investigation to uncover further details into this case is underway.