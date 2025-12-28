108 ambulance staff continue protest, threaten hunger strike in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The agitation by employees of the 108 Mritunjay Ambulance service continued for the 27th consecutive day on Saturday, with hundreds of workers maintaining a sit-in at Chachal in Guwahati.

Representatives of the protesting staff met the Managing Director of the National Health Mission, Assam, Dr Lakshmanan S, on Friday and placed allegations of corruption, harassment and poor administration against GVK EMRI, the agency responsible for operating the 108 ambulance service in the state.

