Guwahati: 108 emergency service staff continues protest, slam government silence

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association continued its peaceful agitation for more than 20 days as frustration mounted over what it described as complete inaction by the state government, the Chief Minister and the Labour Department. The association expressed strong resentment at a press conference in Guwahati, stating that the prolonged silence had left frontline emergency workers deeply disillusioned.

Addressing the media, the association’s adviser Lakhikanta Roy said repeated written and verbal representations had been made to the Chief Minister, the Health Minister, the Labour Department and other concerned authorities, but no concrete step had been taken so far. He said the responses received were limited to verbal assurances that had failed to translate into action.

The association said the 108 emergency service had saved countless lives since its launch and functioned as a vital component of Assam’s public health response system. Despite performing the role of a state-run emergency service, its employees had been denied job security, lawful wages and basic dignity, even though they carried out high-risk duties round the clock.

The continued silence of the authorities even after weeks of democratic protest, the association said, raised serious concerns over the non-enforcement of labour laws and the absence of accountability for the employer company. It warned that prolonged neglect not only violated workers’ rights but also threatened the morale and stability of the emergency healthcare system.

Placing its demands once again before the authorities, the association sought immediate intervention, calling for regularization of nearly 3,000 employees by bringing the essential service directly under government control. It demanded a revision of wages, stating that the current monthly pay of around Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 was inadequate and did not reflect the nature and risks of the work. The association also alleged violations of overtime norms, claiming that employees working extended shifts were not being paid their full lawful overtime, and demanded immediate correction.

The association further said that workers had been denied annual bonuses despite legal provisions, and called for a formal mechanism to ensure regular payment. It urged that future tenders clearly specify wages applicable to highly skilled workers or fair wages, instead of minimum wages for skilled labour. Inclusion of 108 employees in government welfare schemes related to housing and financial assistance was also sought.

