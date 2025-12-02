Guwahati: 108 staff halts emergency services in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Emergency medical services across Assam came to a halt on Monday after employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance network launched an indefinite strike in Guwahati demanding job regularization, higher wages and pending overtime payments. Hundreds of workers from several districts gathered at Chachal, which brought ambulance operations to a standstill.

The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association said the agitation became necessary as their longstanding demands remained unresolved. They sought government takeover of the service, regularization of 3,000 employees and wages aligned with highly skilled workers. They also demanded full overtime payments, alleging that EMRI Green Health paid EMTs and pilots for only two of four extra hours and denied overtime to Emergency Response Officers. The association further pressed for mandatory annual bonuses, claiming they had not received the benefit. It stated that the strike would continue until all demands were met.

