Guwahati: 108 Mrityunjoy Workers Tonsure Heads in Protest

GUWAHATI: Several members of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees’ Association tonsured their heads on the tenth day of their agitation today.

The protest venue at Chachal grew increasingly charged, with more than a thousand workers chanting slogans including “NHM hai hai” and “GVK go back”, amplifying the unrest. The protesters pressed for equal pay for equal work, greater job security, salary revision, insurance coverage and a clear commitment to overtime benefits. They also appealed to the Chief Minister to revisit his earlier comments regarding their situation.

