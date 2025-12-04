Guwahati: EMRI refutes claims of unpaid overtime to ambulance staff

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services Assam on Wednesday rejected allegations that Emergency Medical Technicians and Pilots were denied overtime payments. The management said all overtime had been issued as per the service rule book, appointment conditions and labour regulations. It stated that staff had been paid two hours of overtime at double the minimum wage rate from the day their services were confirmed, in addition to eight hours of regular pay in a 12-hour shift. EMRI said the duty structure was based on a Standing Order approved by the Labour Commissioner of Assam and that overtime had been issued every month. The organization referred to a 2018 tripartite meeting in which employees opted for a 12-hour shift with eight hours of minimum wages and two hours of double-rate overtime. It said the current allegations were “false and misleading”.

Also Read: Guwahati: EMRI condemns agitation as ambulance services disrupt