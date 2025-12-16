Guwahati: 108 workers’ stir enters 15th day in Chachal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The protest by the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association continued at Chachal as it entered its fifteenth day around December 15, 2025, following the failure of the final deadline for joining employment under GVK. The workers had launched an indefinite strike on December 1, 2025, in Guwahati, and the agitation intensified with more than a thousand employees assembling at the protest site.

The demonstrators pressed for equal pay for equal work, improved job security, revision of salaries, insurance coverage and a clear assurance on overtime benefits. They also appealed to the Chief Minister to reconsider his earlier remarks related to their demands.

Also Read: Guwahati: 108 Mrityunjoy Workers Tonsure Heads in Protest