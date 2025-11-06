Guwahati: 132 cases of illegal liquor seized in Kamrup (Metro)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a well-coordinated operation based on credible intelligence, the Excise Department of Assam executed a major seizure of non-duty paid liquor through effective inter-circle collaboration between the Basistha and Sonapur Excise Circles. The operation was led by the Superintendent of Excise, Kamrup (Metro), Debajit Nath, along with the Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Headquarters, under the overall supervision of the Commissioner of Excise.

During the operation, a vehicle bearing registration number AS-11 EC-0151 was intercepted at Koinadhora. Upon inspection, the team recovered and seized approximately 132 cases of Royal Stag whisky labelled “For Sale in Meghalaya”, which were being transported illegally. The vehicle, registered in Cachar district, was also seized.

The driver, identified as Md. Sirajuddin, a resident of Silchar, was apprehended and booked under Sections 53 and 54 of the Assam Excise Act, 2000. All necessary legal formalities and follow-up actions were initiated in connection with the case.

Commending the efforts of the team, Commissioner of Excise, Assam, Jitu Doley, IRS, lauded the dedication and vigilance of the officers, stating that such operations not only prevent revenue leakage but also curb the spread of spurious liquor in the state. He added that the department has intensified its drive against all forms of illegal liquor trade.

Excise official Sailendra Pandey, speaking in Guwahati, described the successful operation as a testament to the commitment and coordination of the Kamrup Metro Excise team in tackling illicit liquor activities across the district.

