Excise Department conducts massive drive against illegal liquor at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon Excise Department, led by Borish Borkakoti, Superintendent of Excise, Nagaon, along with excise inspectors CK Baruah and Mahammad Tamanna Alom, conducted a massive drive against illegal liquor at various spots in the district on Thursday.

During the drive, the excise team destroyed several factories producing illegal local liquor, popularly known as ‘Sulai,’ and arrested two women.

According to sources, the excise team conducted the drive at Bhomoraguri under Dhing circle, Bheleoguri, Habigaon, Huzgaon under Nagaon circle, and Mohgarh, as well as Kuhiguri under Chaparmukh circle. During the drive, the excise team seized and destroyed 4,800 litres of fermented waste, 15 sets of distillation apparatus, and 130 litres of IDL (Indian-made Desi Liquor).

