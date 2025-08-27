Guwahati: 17th annual session of Chandrapur student union held in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Chandrapur Anchalik Satra Santha (CASS), one of the regional units of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), celebrated its 17th Annual Session and Felicitation Ceremony on Tuesday with a series of colourful events at Chandrapur College.

The day-long programme began with the hoisting of the AASU flag by Chandrapur Anchalik Satra Santha president Nitul Kalita. The “Swahid Tarpan” tribute was conducted by general secretary Saurav Das, while the tree plantation drive was inaugurated by Dhiraj Das, president of Chandrapur College Governing Body, and Bhubaneswar Rajbanshi, president of Chandrapur Senior Secondary School Governing Body.

