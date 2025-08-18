Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) vice-president Dr Jayanta Kumar Bhattacharjya resigns

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Former Vice-President of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and currently Advisor of the All Udalguri District Students’ Union, Dr Jayanta Kumar Bhattacharjya tendered his resignation from the primary membership of AASU citing personal reasons. A resident of Borjalah, Tangla in Udalguri district, Dr Bhattacharjya submitted his resignation to the Chief Advisor, President and General Secretary of AASU on August 13. Dr Bhattacharjya began his organizational journey in 1992 as Vice-President of the AASU Tangla College unit. He subsequently held several leadership positions including President of the Tangla College AASU Unit (1993–95), Vice-President of Tangla Regional Students’ Union (1995–97), and President of Tangla Regional Students’ Union (1998–2004). In 1999, he became an Executive Member of the undivided Darrang District Students’ Union, later serving as its Vice-President (2004–08) and Advisor (2004–14). Representing Darrang District Students’ Union, he was a member of the AASU Central Executive from 2008 to 2015.

Following the creation of the Udalguri District Students’ Union in 2014, Dr Bhattacharjya took charge as its founding leader, strengthening it into a disciplined and structured body. He was elected Assistant General Secretary of AASU at the 16th General Session in Goalpara (2015–20), re-elected at the 17th Session in Duliajan (2020), and later elevated as Vice-President of AASU in April 2021. Since 2014, he has also been serving as Advisor of the Udalguri district students’ union. With over three decades of active involvement in the student movement, Dr Bhattacharjya is regarded as one of the prominent leaders from Tangla who played a key role in shaping AASU’s organizational structure at both district and state levels.

