Guwahati: 25th State Agricultural—Horticulture Fair begins from today in City

GUWAHATI: The 25th State Agricultural—Horticulture Fair 2026 will be held from February 26 to March 1 at the Directorate of Agriculture playground in Khanapara. The Assam Horticulture Society will organize the four-day event in association with the Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Assam, the Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing, and Assam Agricultural University. A total of 75 stalls will showcase agricultural and horticultural products and related technologies, with government and private institutions also taking part.

