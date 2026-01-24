Assam: Three-day-long 26th Horticulture Fair inaugurated at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 26th Horticulture Fair commenced today at Nagaon Swahid Bhavan. The fair was organized by the District Unit of the Assam Horticulture Society in collaboration with the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Shillongani; the District Agriculture Department; Assam Agriculture University; and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon.

Piyush Chandra Roy, President of the Nagaon District Horticulture Society, inaugurated the fair by unfurling the flag. Devashish Sarma, Nagaon District Commissioner, opened the fair to the public in the afternoon.

Rupak Sarma, local MLA, attended the occasion as the chief guest and highlighted the significant role of horticulture in strengthening the economy and generating employment opportunities.

Other dignitaries present included Ambika Mazumdar, Chairperson of Nagaon Municipal Board; officials from the concerned departments; and Manjura Mohan Kalita, President of the Assam Horticulture Society.

