Guwahati: 284 senior most retired elementary education teachers honoured

GUWAHATI: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, Raj Bhavan Assam, under the leadership of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya honoured 284 senior-most surviving retired elementary education teachers across Assam on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Raj Bhavan, Assam launched the “Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman”, to recognize and honour the senior-most surviving retired elementary education teachers across the state for their services. The initiative was launched as a part of the state’s deep gratitude to those who dedicated their lives to the noble cause of society and nation-building through imparting education.

Therefore, on Teachers’ Day on Friday, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya felicitated Rajat Chandra Goswami, a 94-year-old retired primary school teacher after visiting the latter’s residence at Adhar Satra, Hatigarh in Jorhat. Similar felicitation programmes were simultaneously organized across the state at district, co-district and block level to felicitate 284 senior-most surviving retired elementary education teachers.

As per direction of Raj Bhavan various senior officials of Government of Assam, also felicitated a total of 35 retired senior-most surviving primary teachers at the district level by visiting their respective homes in the district. In the co-district, 126 retired teachers were honoured by Additional Deputy Commissioners or designated district officers and in the Elementary Education Block Level 123 retired teachers received honours from the respective Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs). The veteran teachers were felicitated with a gamocha, fruit basket, and a citation from the Governor. In all the field level felicitations, authorized dignitaries made personal visits to the homes of the teachers and offered their felicitations, underscoring the state’s respect and commitment to the teaching community.

Governor Acharya while expressing himself on the occasion said, “Honouring our Guru is our age old culture and also an inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We at Raj Bhavan Assam pray to God Almighty for the well-being of all teachers, our Gurus who are the creators and guides of future leaders, their lifelong contribution has laid the foundation for a Viksit Bharat,” stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Teachers’ Day observed in Jamugurihat