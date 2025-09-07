Assam: Teachers’ Day observed in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Like other parts of the country, the 64th teachers day was observed in various educational institutions including THB college, Jamuguri HSS, Panpur HSS, Adarsha Vidyalaya, Jamuguri, North Jamuguri HSS, Tupiya Panchagao Academy, Rangachakuwa HSS, Dekorai HSS, Nagsankar High School, Dakhin Nagsankar High School, Gyan Vikash Academy, Chatia HSS, Chatia College, Chengamari High School, Sootea Academy, Siporiya HSS besides other ME and LP schools of the greater Naduar area on Friday.

