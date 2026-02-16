Guwahati: 28th annual session of Dispur Xahitya Xabha held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 28th annual session of “Dispur Xahitya Xabha (DXX),” one of the active branches of the Kamrup Mahanagar Zila Xahitya Xabha, concluded on Saturday. The programme was held at the premises of Nandanik, a social organization located at Mathura Nagar. The session was presided over by the president of Dispur Xahitya Xabha, Dr Taraprasad Das, while the objectives of the meeting were explained by its secretary, Akhil Chandra Das. The ceremonial lamp was lit by Dr Taraprasad Das, and floral tributes were offered by Suchandra Narayan Choudhury. Delivering the keynote address, noted linguist and eminent litterateur Neel Sharma observed that poets and writers possess the ability to understand even the language of birds and other creatures, which enables them to create poetry, short stories and evocative essays. The session concluded with a presidential address by Dr Das, followed by a formal vote of thanks proposed by secretary Akhil Chandra Das.

Also Read: Rupai Satadol Xakha Xahitya Xabha midterm session held in Doomdooma