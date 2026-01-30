Rupai Satadol Xakha Xahitya Xabha midterm session held in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Rupai Satadol Xakha Xahitya Xabha (RSXXX) held its mid-term session for the 2025-27 term on Wednesday at its premises with a daylong programme. The session began in the morning with the hoisting of the Xabha flag by branch President Benu Bora, followed by a tribute-paying ceremony inaugurated by retired Associate Professor of Doomdooma College Biren Konwar.

The delegates' session was formally inaugurated by Sukhen Neog, executive member of the Tinsukia Zilla Xahitya Xabha (TZXX). The meeting was presided over by President Benu Bora while the objectives of the meeting were explained by Secretary Ratul Gogoi. He also presented the annual report of the previous year. The house discussed and unanimously adopted the income and expenditure statement.

Later, the open session was inaugurated by Arup Kumar Changmai, Secretary of the TXXX. The session, chaired by Benu Bora, began with a rendition of a chorus by members of the branch. President Bora delivered the welcome address, while the session's objectives were outlined by Secretary Ratul Gogoi.

The open session was attended by eminent guests including TZXX President Lambeswar Chetia, district representative Mohan Moran, and the Secretary, Arup Kumar Changmai. On the occasion, Chetia released Bora's book, Bhinna Chinta Bhinna Samay, while the branch wall magazine, Bhuruka, was unveiled by Mohan Moran. The invited guests also addressed the gathering.

