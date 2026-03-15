Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests SBI loan officer in bribery case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Manager and Loan Officer of the State Bank of India's (SBI) Gumi branch in Kamrup district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000.

Based on an FIR, the case was registered by the agency on March 12 following a complaint that the officer had sought illegal gratification from a person in exchange for processing loan applications related to rooftop solar electrification projects.

According to officials, the accused had demanded Rs16,000 from the complainant to facilitate the approval and processing of the loan proposals submitted by customers.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the officer while he was allegedly accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

The agency also carried out searches at the premises of the accused as part of the investigation.

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