Guwahati: 45 MTS employees get appointment letters at Cotton University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Appointment letters were ceremonially distributed to 45 MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) employees in a program held at Cotton University on February 12. The event was graced by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka, Registrar (i/c) Dr Hiren Deka, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Satyen Talukdar and other officials.

During the ceremony, the newly appointed employees received their appointment letters formally. Addressing the gathering, the Vice Chancellor conveyed his best wishes and urged the appointees to carry out their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication toward the institution. The registrar and other officials also extended their congratulations and emphasized the importance of teamwork and commitment in ensuring smooth administrative functioning.

